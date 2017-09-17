DowDuPont Announces Results of Comprehensive Portfolio Review

MIDLAND, MI/WILMINGTON, DE — DowDuPont™ announced that its board of directors and management, with the assistance of independent advisors, have completed their comprehensive review of the portfolio composition of the three intended independent companies. The board unanimously concluded that, in light of knowledge gained since the announcement of the transaction, certain targeted adjustments will be made between the Materials Science and Specialty Products divisions. The changes better align these businesses with the end-markets they serve, ensuring clear focus, market visibility, targeted innovation and stronger growth profiles.

As a result of the analysis, DowDuPont will realign the following businesses to the Specialty Products Division from the Materials Science Division:

Dow’s Automotive Systems’ adhesives and fluids platforms;

Dow’s Building Solutions business;

Dow’s Water and Process Solutions business;

Dow’s Pharma and Food Solutions business;

Dow’s Microbial Control business;

DuPont’s Performance Polymers business; and

Several silicones-based businesses aligned with applications in industrial LED, semiconductors, medical, as well as Molykote® brand lubricants for automotive and industrial equipment and Multibase Inc., which provides solutions for the thermoplastic compounding industry.

“Our DowDuPont Board is fully aligned and confident that these targeted portfolio adjustments are the right actions to take and will benefit all stakeholders over the long term,” said Andrew Liveris, Executive Chairman of DowDuPont. “They bear out the clear results of a significant comprehensive analysis the Dow and DuPont boards undertook over the past many months, which benefited from a fresh look provided by independent, third-party external advisors, in particular McKinsey & Company. We built on the wealth of knowledge gained as both companies advanced our integration work together. These adjustments are also fully supported by the Materials Science Advisory Committee, as they better align select businesses with the market verticals they serve, while maintaining integration and innovation strengths within strategic value chains. As a result, both our Materials Science and Specialty Products divisions will be well-positioned to better anticipate and meet customer needs through focused innovation and technology development that will deliver accelerated growth from a broader suite of best-in-class products.”

“The changes we are making will enhance the competitive advantages and value creation potential of DowDuPont and ensure that the intended companies have the best possible foundation to drive long-term value for all stakeholders,” said Ed Breen, Chief Executive Officer of DowDuPont. “The facts clearly supported the strategic logic of this portfolio configuration. Each of the intended companies will have even stronger competitive positioning, high value-added customer solutions, and a distinct and compelling investment thesis, while maximizing opportunities for strategic growth and synergies. With clear focus, each will serve attractive and growing markets, investing in innovation and delivering greater returns for shareholders.”

Following the portfolio realignments, the three intended companies of DowDuPont are as follows: