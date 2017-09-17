Active Minerals International Plants Are Fully Operational

SPARKS, MD — Active Minerals International (AMI), the world’s largest supplier of high-quality gel-grade attapulgite and air-floated kaolins for tape joint compounds, paint, asphalt roof coatings and other industries, resumed full plant operations on Sept. 13 to meet the supply, service and quality needs of its customers following Hurricane Irma. The company’s three manufacturing plants are located over a 300-mile area spanning Florida, Georgia and South Carolina — all in the path of the historic storm.

Active Minerals’ strategic planning combined with Irma’s weakening strength, as it traveled across all of AMI’s mining and mineral processing operations, contributed to AMI’s prompt return to full functionality once public utilities restored electric power.

“We activated controlled shutdowns the weekend before the storm to ensure our employees could be safe at home with their families,” said Dennis C. Parker, AMI President. Our thoughts continue to be with all the people who suffered severe damage.”

Beginning Sept. 4, the company began putting its Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plan into effect. This included filling all clay sheds to full capacity, maximizing production and securing inventory of finished goods, securing sites to minimize damage from rain and wind, accelerating open orders to move them out before the storm, accelerating transfer of export orders to ports in time for shipment before the storm, and notifying customers about the intended effects of AMI’s preparedness plans

Parker further expressed gratitude to the local communities in and around Quincy, Gordon and Aiken for their efforts to prepare for the storm and their readiness to assist people in need.

Active Minerals resumed domestic and export shipments on Sept. 14 at the same time it resumed manufacturing. Its three plants ship such product lines as Min-U-Gel® attapulgite and Acti-Min® kaolin to overseas customers primarily through the Savannah, Georgia, port, which also reopened on Sept. 14.

“Our Aiken and Quincy plants supply key ingredients for the production of a wide range of construction materials — tape joint compound for gypsum dry wall, paint coatings, asphalt roof coatings, adhesives and sealants — which will be in high demand locally for rebuilding areas affected by both hurricanes Irma and Harvey,” said Donna Kidd, AMI’s Vice President of Sales. “Active Minerals stands ready to immediately meet all our customers’ requirements — domestically and internationally — through this period of increased demand in the U.S.”