B.L. Downey Co. Achieves Quality Management Systems Standard Certification

BROADVIEW, IL — B.L. Downey Co., Broadview, Illinois, has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Standard Certification. By meeting the rigorous criteria for this standard, B.L. Downey Co. affirms its ability to consistently deliver an effective quality management system and drive continuous improvements to its services and internal processes. This internationally recognized certification is a true testament to B.L. Downey Co.’s commitment to the highest levels of quality management and customer satisfaction.

ISO 9001:2015 is the Quality Management System (QMS) standard and is designed to be a powerful business improvement tool. The newest update was revised to ensure that the standard continued to serve the business community and maintain its relevance in today’s marketplace.

B. L. Downey Co. is a pioneer in the e-coat and powder coating industry. The company operates five e-coat processes (powder over e-coat technologies), 12 powder coating lines and four automatic shot blast machines.