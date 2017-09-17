Curing Equipment

UV LED Flood Illumination Panel System

Digital Light Lab has introduced a new large-scale, air-cooled UV LED flood illumination panel system. With a 16” x 23” aperture, this panel is intended for large-area UV-curing applications. Built-in Manual Controller options include adjustable power output, timer and external trigger. An Intelligent Controller version, with USB interface and software control for intensity, exposure cycle and optional optical sensor, is also available. A turnkey curing tunnel system is also available utilizing a touch-screen control of three panels and a motorized conveyor belt. Most UV and VIS wavelengths are available, other wavelengths and sizes may be custom ordered for OEM applications.

E-mail sales@digitallightlab.com.

