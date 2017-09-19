AkzoNobel Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

AMSTERDAM — AkzoNobel announced the appointment of Maarten de Vries as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), starting January 1, 2018. He has more than 25 years of experience in finance and international business, including 10 years in Asia. Previous roles include CFO and member of the Executive Board of TNT Express, CEO of TP Vision (a Philips joint venture) and various positions at Philips including Chief Information Officer and Chief Purchasing Officer. He was most recently CFO and member of the Management Board at Intertrust Group.

Once Maarten de Vries is onboard, interim CFO Hans De Vriese will move into the role of Director of Planning and Transformation.