Maroon Group Buys Seidler Chemical

AVON, OH – Maroon Group LLC, Avon, Ohio, has acquired Seidler Chemical, a specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor based in Newark, New Jersey. Seidler’s management team, led by Richard and Martha Seidler, will remain in place and continue to actively manage the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1896, Seidler Chemical supplies specialty chemicals and ingredients and value-add services to the pharmaceutical, high-purity electronic, industrial, and food and beverage industries.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with Rich, Martha and their team and welcome a company with a 120-year history to Maroon Group,” said Mark E. Reichard, President and CEO of Maroon Group. “This acquisition allows us to expand our value-add service offering and build additional scale in attractive end markets,” Reichard added.