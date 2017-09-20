Huron Capital Partners with Industry Executive to Build Adhesives and Sealants Platform Company

DETROIT – Huron Capital has co-founded Brudner Polymer Corp. (Brudner) with David Brunori to build a platform company in the adhesives and sealants industry. Through Brudner, Huron Capital plans to invest in technologically advanced adhesive and sealant companies serving a variety of geographies and end markets.

“We are excited to partner with David Brunori, an experienced operator,” said Mike Beauregard, Senior Partner at Huron Capital. “This is Huron Capital’s fifteenth ExecFactor® platform and the fourth in the specialty chemicals space after Quest Specialty Chemicals, Optimum Plastics and Valentus Specialty Chemicals. We think our executive-led buy-and-build investment model is well suited for this industry.”

“It is great to be partnered again with Huron Capital,” added Brunori. “I’ve known the Huron Capital team for over 10 years, having run the largest division of Quest Specialty Chemicals, and I have seen first-hand the support they provide to their ExecFactor CEOs. I am excited to lead this new initiative as we strive to build a significant platform in the adhesives and sealants sector.”

The Brudner initiative is targeting companies with the following characteristics: focus on fragmented end markets including (but not limited to) construction/infrastructure, transportation and OEM/assembly; proven ability to meet customer needs with unique adhesive and/or sealant solutions and exceptional customer service; annual revenues of least $20 million; and strong recurring revenue base with high customer retention.

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is a private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through its proprietary ExecFactor buy-and-build investment model

Brunori is a veteran executive with more than 30 years in the specialty chemical industry. Most recently, he was the Business Director (Americas) for Valspar Automotive, where he focused on P&L management and the execution of business strategy across multiple functions; primary areas of emphasis included commercial activities and competitive strategies. From 2006-2015, Brunori was President of Quest Automotive Products, which provided a variety of advanced technology paint and coatings systems to the automotive refinish market. Earlier in his career, he worked as a formulating chemist at Lilly Industries and PPG Industries.