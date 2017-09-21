Lincoln Fine Ingredients Appoints Warehouse Operations Manager
LINCOLN, RI – Lincoln Fine Ingredients, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, announced the addition of Michael Naismith as the Warehouse Operations Manager.
Naismith has more than 20 years of management experience with extensive knowledge in warehouse operations and logistics. He has worked in both the personal care and pet feed sectors. Naismith brings a vast knowledge of FDA, AIB and OSHA experience to his new position.