AkzoNobel Studies Plans to Build EHEC Plant

AMSTERDAM – AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business is studying plans to build a world-class plant for its Bermocoll® business, which supplies essential ingredients for the paint and buildings and construction industries.

The study, expected to be completed by the end of 2017, is focused on creating a new facility to increase production capacity for EHEC cellulosic ethers to help meet growing global demand. A number of locations are being considered for the new EHEC plant, including options to expand operations at the company's existing production sites.

"Demand for Bermocoll is growing strongly due to the rising consumption of water-based paint and continued growth in the building and construction industry," explained Geert Hofman, General Manager at AkzoNobel's Bermocoll business. "Building a new facility will enable us to support that market growth, giving our customers improved long-term supply security."