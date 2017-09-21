AkzoNobel Teams up with Volvo Ocean Race to Create Race Boat Experience

AMSTERDAM – Visitors to the race villages in the forthcoming Volvo Ocean Race will be able to explore a life-size replica of the competing Volvo Ocean 65 yachts as part of a major attraction being presented in partnership with AkzoNobel.

The Race Boat Experience marquee features a cross-section of the one-design boat that offers a fascinating insight into life on board. It also highlights how AkzoNobel products are making an essential contribution to all the Volvo Ocean 65s in the fleet – not just the team AkzoNobel boat.

"Visiting the Race Boat Experience is the next best thing to standing on an actual Volvo Ocean 65," explained Alberto Slikta, Managing Director of AkzoNobel's Specialty Coatings business. "It's a great showcase for our products and will enable visitors to better understand where our technology and expertise are being used."

As well as the cross-section itself, the attraction also includes a huge information board illustrating the key areas of the boats where AkzoNobel's products can be found. Two video screens also offer footage of team AkzoNobel in action.

"Nearly 2.5 million people visited the race villages during the last edition in 2014-15, so it's a great opportunity to connect with the fans," added Slikta. "They get to feel what it's like to be on board, while at the same time getting a glimpse at what goes into preparing the boats for the challenges they face."

The race begins in Alicante, Spain, on Oct. 22, with the race village itself opening on Oct. 11.