Birla Carbon Scholars Program Presents Scholarships

ATLANTA/MUMBAI, India – Promoting sustainability through education, Birla Carbon awarded 10 students from Kennesaw State University (KSU) in Atlanta, Georgia, with sponsored scholarships for their outstanding research in various fields of science and mathematics. The presentation took place on Aug. 29, 2017, at a KSU symposium. The event marked the fourth year of a five-year partnership with Birla Carbon, which has allowed the college’s 10 Birla Carbon Scholars to participate in summer research opportunities.

To receive the scholarship, each student scholar worked along with a faculty researcher on a project that dealt with various themes revolving around sustainability, an aspect that Birla Carbon strongly practices and advocates. Dale Clark, Chief Technology Officer – North America, Birla Carbon, and Terence Norman, Director - Human Resources, Birla Carbon, along with other judges from the company, reviewed posters summarizing the students’ research on display in the Carmichael Student Center’s University Rooms on the Kennesaw Campus.

The scholars program was developed in April 2014 with a $250,000 pledge from Birla Carbon for a five-year annual gift of $50,000 to support research opportunities for students in Kennesaw State’s College of Science and Mathematics. Since 2014, the program has awarded 30 Kennesaw State students each a $4,000 stipend for their research.

In addition to the scholars program, funds from the Birla Carbon gift are used to provide research supplies required for faculty assisting students and provisions needed for the end-of-the-term symposium.

KSU is the third-largest university in Georgia, offering nearly 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees. A member of the University System of Georgia, KSU is a comprehensive university with more than 33,000 students from over 130 countries.

Birla Carbon is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon black and a flagship business of the $41 billion Aditya Birla Group. The company’s footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities.