BASF Places Cornerstone at Production Site in Mexico

TULTITLAN, Mexico – BASF officials placed a cornerstone for a new waterborne production plant at the company’s manufacturing site in Tultitlan, Mexico. The new plant will provide sustainable solutions for the growing automotive market in Mexico. Waterborne basecoat and primer sales are expected to grow due to the increased market demand for water-based colors and coatings.

“Production in our market, especially in Mexico, is growing, and BASF is well positioned to take advantage of this growth,” said Chris Toomey, BASF Senior Vice President, NA Coatings Solutions. “As the number-one chemical supplier to the automotive industry and one of the world's top-three suppliers of automotive paint, our strategy is being fulfilled today as we continue to invest and grow our capacity."

“As an innovative company and global leader in integrated processes, BASF is committed to sustainability,” said Frank Hezel, Vice President, BASF Coatings Mexico. “That's why, over 20 years ago, BASF invested in waterborne technology and continues to make investments in sustainable technologies."

At the end of the ceremony, BASF executives signed a document initiating the expansion of the waterborne production plant and placed it inside a time capsule along with painted panels from the 2017 Color Trend show including the North American key color Undercurrent Blue.