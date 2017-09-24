Oxea Increases Carboxylic Acids Prices in Europe

MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany — Oxea announced an increase for list and off-list prices for carboxylic acids. The increase varies depending on product and will be effective Oct. 1, 2017, in Europe. It applies to all orders shipped on or after this date as contracts allow.

In Europe, n-butyric acid, isobutyric acid, 2-ethylhexanoic acid and isononanoic acid will increase €100/mt. Also in Europe, n-heptanoic acid and pelargonic acid will increase €200/mt.