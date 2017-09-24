Powder Coating Institute Awards Scholarships

TAYLOR MILL, KY — The Powder Coating Institute recently awarded its 2017-18 scholarships to students who are pursuing studies in powder coating technology. The scholarships are awarded annually. The criteria for the awards include relevance to powder coating technology, comprehensiveness of the university program, future goals, unique qualifications and a letter of recommendation from an adviser.

The Powder Coating Institute administers the scholarship program and promotes and solicits scholarship applications from students and educational institutions. The scholarship fund continues to grow and attract bright new talent to the powder coating industry, which includes students pursuing degrees in polymer science, manufacturing and engineering.

The Powder Coating Institute (PCI) 2017-18 Scholarship Program awarded $20,000 in total, which includes corporate donations of $5,000 each from Axalta and Nordson Corp. Raviteja Kommineni and Shiyin Yu, both of Eastern Michigan University, were awarded the PCI General Scholarship. Theodore Hammer of the University of Akron received the Axalta/PCI Scholarship. Benjamin Whipker of the Rochester Institute of Technology was awarded the Nordson Builds/PCI Scholarship.

Visit the PCI website, www.powdercoating.org, for more information and the application process for all the scholarship opportunities.