Nexeo Solutions Appoints New Director

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Nexeo Solutions Inc. announced the appointment of Brian A. Selmo to its board of directors. This appointment expands the board of directors to 10 directors. Selmo is a partner and Portfolio Manager at First Pacific Advisors LLC.

“We are pleased to have Brian join the board of directors,” said Nexeo Solutions’ Chairman of the Board, Dan F. Smith. “FPA’s long-term interest in the business and Brian’s vast experience across numerous industries will be invaluable to our company.”

“I look forward to working with the board of directors to help advance Nexeo's objectives and create value for shareholders,” said Selmo.