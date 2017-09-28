Momentive Expands Distribution Agreement with Safic-Alcan in Europe

WATERFORD, NY – Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (Momentive) has expanded its distribution agreement with Safic-Alcan to include Eastern Europe. Effective immediately, Safic-Alcan will serve as an authorized distributor of Momentive’s specialty fluids and boron nitrides for personal care applications and specialty fluids for industrial applications in Eastern and Western Europe, providing customers with sales, order fulfillment and technical support.

“This agreement is a natural extension of a successful relationship that brings together Safic-Alcan’s extensive experience in specialty products and diverse markets with Momentive’s innovative specialty fluids and boron nitride powders that offer performance and processing benefits,” said Richard Perrin, Momentive’s Senior Sales Director–Specialty Fluids.

“Safic-Alcan and Momentive have a long-standing and successful relationship in Western Europe. We are delighted to extend our commitment with a world leader of silicone fluids and boron nitride and to offer enhanced technical solutions and added value products to our customers in personal care and industrial markets,” said Martial Lecat, CEO of Safinca, Safic-Alcan Holding Company.

Safic-Alcan is a French independent distributor of specialty chemicals headquartered in Paris-La Défense, France. The Company develops and provides wide ranges of polymers, materials and additives for the rubber, coatings, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. It has a presence in all major countries of the European Union, as well as in Turkey and China, with on-going strategic development in Eastern Europe, the United States and Mexico.