Oxea Announces Price Increases

September 28, 2017
DALLAS – Oxea will increase list and off-list prices on certain products effective Nov. 1, 2017, or as contracts allow. This price increase will be on top of the increase effective Oct. 1, 2017.

In North America and Mexico, n-propanol, n-propyl acetate, n/iso-butanol and n/iso-butyl acetate will increase $0.06/lb. In South America, these products will increase $130/mt.

