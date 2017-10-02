Product of the Week
Premier Critical Color Inspection Systems

October 2, 2017
GTI’s Color Matching Systems provide standardized viewing conditions for visual color match assessment, color comparison, and the easy detection of metamerism. Consistent use across a supply chain will result in lower cost, fewer errors, faster approvals, and a better color evaluation and communication process.

GTI’s Color Matching Systems meet the ASTM D1729, SAE J361, and ISO 3668 compliance standards for color viewing and have a CIE rating of B/C based on CIE Publication 51, one of the highest in the industry.

From desktop systems to color harmony rooms, GTI can configure a color matching system to meet your requirements.

