Twenty Dow Technologies Named to R&D 100 Award Finalists List

MIDLAND, MI – Twenty innovative new products from The Dow Chemical Co., a subsidiary of DowDuPont, were named finalists for the 2017 R&D 100 Awards. The R&D 100 Awards, a signature program of R&D Magazine, is designed to identify and celebrate the top 100 revolutionary technologies introduced during the past year. Winners of the R&D 100 Awards will be announced in November 2017.

“We strive to create new products that meet customer needs and bring value to our shareholders. It is particularly gratifying when these products are recognized as leading innovations by the R&D 100 Awards committee,” said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research and Development, and chief technology officer for Dow. “Our performance this year shows the breadth and depth of Dow technology. I’m extremely proud of the women and men behind these products, who continue to drive our innovation engine and address the world’s global challenges.”

Learn more about the Dow finalists.

ADCOTE™ HP Adhesives are BPA-free and ortho-phthalate-free lamination adhesives used in flexible food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging and industrial laminations. They offer enhanced production efficiency, reduced cost in use, improved regulatory compliance and significantly lower environmental emissions.

BETASEAL™ 16709 Glass Bonding Adhesive is the next generation glass bonding solution for global automotive OEMs. BETASEAL 16709 is a Dow breakthrough technology that can meet the challenging safety and performance requirements of customers in emerging markets. It is a high performance primerless-to-paint silanated urethane adhesive with great stability and is used for the structural bonding and sealing of stationary vehicle glass, including panoramic roofs and lift gates, windshields, backlites, quarter glass, glass hardware, door glass, and mixed-material bonding.

Dow ComfortScience VORAZzz™ Foam helps foam producers and brand owners deliver the coolest sleep to consumers by enabling 0.2 second moisture-wicking capabilities – seven times the standard for viscoelastic foams – and increasing airflow to 8-9 ft.3/min, a step change away from other "high-airflow" foams, which only achieve 3-3.5 ft.3/min.

Dow Corning® FA 4103 Silicone Acrylate Emulsion offers longer-lasting performance in sun protection, skin care products and color cosmetics, while making them more comfortable to wear. This new water-based film former enables long-wear performance in water-rich products with benefits such as sebum and water resistance, excellent film integrity and flexibility, and rub-off resistance.

Dow Corning LF-1112 phosphor film binder is a heat curable optical grade silicone resin, delivering step-change photo-thermal stability to high power chip-scale packaging LEDs. Incorporation of luminescent phosphor particles gives films with uniform color control that are conformally laminated to LED chip tiles to enhance productivity.

Dow Corning TC-2022 Thermally Conductive Adhesive is a one-part thermally conductive heat-cure adhesive for demanding assembly of components in transportation such as engine control units, power control units, transmission control units and sensors that require not only adhesive materials for their assembly but also heat dissipation.

Dow Corning VE-6001 UV Optical Bonding Adhesive is a one-part UV-curable, optically clear silicone adhesive that reliably bonds a variety of cover window materials used in automotive LCD display modules. It combines higher thermal stability, superior mechanical properties and greater optical performance to enhance the reliability and performance of automotive displays.

Dow Corning WR-3001 Die Edge Coat is a highly reflective silicone coating targeting high-power CSP applications that demand LED materials with high thermal- and photostability. It is compatible with conventional dispensing processes.

Dow DurableScience HYPOL™ JM 5012 Binder, a hydrophilic MDI binder, provides the market with a more sustainable, safe chemistry that mirrors the reactivity and functionality of incumbent hydrophilic TDI binders, allowing for minor impacts to manufacturing processes. Through this innovation, binder needs are reduced up to 20 percent, hydrophilicity and strength are increased, and porosity is maintained, providing cost savings and best-in-class plant growth performance to the horticulture and agriculture markets.

DOWSIL™ EasyRinse is a silicone-based foam control agent incorporating a surfactant level activation trigger that reduces water use in hand clothes washing. The trigger preserves the level of foam in the washing stage but activates on first rinse, dissipating foam at a much earlier stage in the rinse cycle. When foaming stops, rinsing stops. 25-50 percent less potable water is required by changing the visual cues that signal the end of rinsing.

ECOGROUND™ Waterborne Acrylic Binder System fully replaces polyurethane adhesives for making rubberized running surfaces for track and field, playgrounds and walkways for schools, public institutions, athletic and recreational facilities. ECOGROUND is a novel low odor, low VOC solution that does not contain free TDI/MDI. ECOGROUND provides an improved environmentally friendly and higher-performing alternative to solvent-based systems.

FASTRACK™ 5408 Resin is the next generation all-acrylic binder for waterborne pavement markings, offering improved durability for year-round visibility, and extended seasonal application without compromising dry-time.

Fluidized Catalytic Dehydrogenation (FCDh) technology selectively produces targeted olefins from abundant shale gas resources while enabling greater than 20 percent capital savings versus other commercial processes and reducing energy requirements per pound of olefin produced. The patented technology easily integrates into existing or new production processes for propylene, ethylene and other valuable hydrocarbon intermediates.

Fusion™ Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers revolutionize the bulk bag industry using an automated Fusion heat sealing process to eliminate the standard hand-sewn bag construction, providing improved functionality and increased sustainability.

INNATE™ Precision Packaging Resins are a family of linear low-density polyethylene polymers that deliver game changing toughness to the flexible packaging market. This technology enables the design of lower cost, tougher packages which are more sustainable and outperform incumbent solutions.

LEUKOTAN™ A-1942 Tanning Agent facilitates the production of chrome-free leather by improving the efficiency of the entire retanning system. The technology offers a combination of cost savings and environmental benefits, including improved articles and reduced waste in discharge water by up to 75%.

ROPAQUE™ NT-2900 Opaque Polymer for BLUE 4EST™ Thermal Paper replaces conventional thermal paper, eliminating chemical developers and removing chemicals of concern from production. The new paper uses engineered reflective polymer spheres that collapse when heated by the thermal print head allowing underlying color to show. The paper is compatible with existing equipment and, as an added bonus, creates images that do not fade with time.

Rotomolding Resin Solutions with Soft Touch Technology deliver exceptional performance, processing, and sustainability along with differentiated solutions that include proprietary soft-touch technology.

Syl-Off® EM 7978 Coating is an emulsion-based silicone release coating for bakery and food release applications. A release coating for non-stick packaging, Syl-Off EM 7978 Coating technology enables release paper manufacturers to address several global trends, including growth in the fast food market, cost efficiencies, processing improvements, and sustainability initiatives.

SYMBIEX™ Solventless Adhesives are ultra-fast-curing adhesives used to make laminated films for packaging. Used in conjunction with the innovative Duplex 1 Shot™ lamination line from Nordmeccanica, these adhesives cut manufacturing and production time, shortening time-to-market, boosting production speeds and cutting costs.