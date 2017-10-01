Price Alerts

Evonik Announces Price Increase for Polyurethane Foam Additives

October 1, 2017
ESSEN, Germany – Effective Nov. 1, 2017, or as contract terms permit, Evonik will increase globally prices for all polyurethane additives. The increase will be 5-10% depending on product type, including DABCO®, POLYCAT®, TEGOSTAB®, TEGOAMIN®, KOSMOS®, GORAPUR® release agents and ORTEGOL® products. Stannous octoate (KOSMOS® 29, DABCO® T9) will be dealt with separately.

