Evonik Announces Price Increase for Polyurethane Foam Additives
October 1, 2017
ESSEN, Germany – Effective Nov. 1, 2017, or as contract terms permit, Evonik will increase globally prices for all polyurethane additives. The increase will be 5-10% depending on product type, including DABCO®, POLYCAT®, TEGOSTAB®, TEGOAMIN®, KOSMOS®, GORAPUR® release agents and ORTEGOL® products. Stannous octoate (KOSMOS® 29, DABCO® T9) will be dealt with separately.
