Keystone Koating Among Top Finishing Shops In North America

CINCINNATI — Keystone Koating has been named one of the best finishing shops in North America for the third consecutive year, according to an industry benchmarking survey conducted by Products Finishing magazine, a trade publication that has covered the industry since 1938.

Keystone Koating has locations in Lititz and Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. The company offers extensive powder coating capabilities, from surface preparation to shipping completed products.

The magazine conducted an extensive benchmarking survey that analyzed hundreds of finishing companies in several different areas, including current finishing technology, finishing practices and performances, business strategies and performances, and training and human resources.

"I am both humbled and honored to be part of a team that has produced consistently high achievements three years in a row," said Rick Gehman, Keystone Koating LLC/PBZ LLC President. "Our employees deserve all the credit for this accomplishment."

In addition to Keystone Koating being named a Top Shop, Gehman was included among the 2017 Products Finishing 40-Under-40 list, recognizing tomorrow’s leaders in the finishing industry.