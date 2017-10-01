LED Flood-Curing System

BlueWave® MX-250™, the next evolution in LED flood-curing systems, offers unique curing flexibility and expansion capabilities in a smaller unit. Designed with an extremely user-friendly touchscreen interface, this system offers higher, more consistent curing intensities covering a 50mmx50mm active curing area to guarantee optimal cures for manufacturers.

With three different wavelength LED options (365, 385 or 405 nm), this system’s high-intensity emitter can be easily mounted to robotic arms or further from the controller without fear of intensity variations. The unit further expands on the MX Series of cure systems from Dymax. Its updated controller can run either MX-150™ spot-cure emitters or new MX-250™ flood emitters, providing customers with greater flexibility in switching between LED spot and flood-curing units.

Visit www.dymax.com or e-mail info@dymax.com.