GreenMantra Technologies and Sun Chemical Announce Partnership

BRANTFORD, Ontario – GreenMantra Technologies, a clean technology company that produces high-value polymer products from waste plastics, and Sun Chemical are partnering to jointly develop polymers from recycled polystyrene waste for use in ink formulations.

The agreement combines Greenmantra’s new patent-pending process for converting waste polystyrene into useful polymers with Sun Chemical’s expertise in inks formulation. The goal is to develop sustainable styrenic polymers as a replacement for fossil fuel-based materials in certain ink applications.

“Our team of scientists has had great success in the lab applying our technology and process to achieve depolarization of waste polystyrene, both rigid and foam, into styrenic polymers suitable for inks and other applications,” said Domenic Di Mondo, GreenMantra’s Senior Director of Research and Business Development. “We are looking forward to working with Sun Chemical’s experts to further refine these materials for commercial use.”

As part of the joint development project, GreenMantra will construct a pilot plant at its manufacturing complex in Brantford, Ontario, with an annual capacity of 1,000 metric tons. This will provide an ample supply of converted material for trials in inks and other end-use applications and for initial commercial sales. Earlier this month, Sustainable Development Technology Canada announced it was providing $2.2 million in funding toward construction of the pilot plant.

“This partnership with Sun Chemical is an exciting development for GreenMantra and enhances our continuing efforts to develop commercially viable and valuable products from plastic waste,” said Kousay Said, GreenMantra President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our new polystyrene technology, combined with Sun Chemical’s expertise and experience in the inks industry, will help us develop new, environmentally suitable products while beneficially reusing waste material.”

“This work is part of Sun Chemical’s ongoing efforts to develop new ink products that couple beneficial environmental profiles with improved performance,” said Russell Schwartz, Chief Technology Officer, Sun Chemical. “We believe these new polymers may provide enhanced physical properties in select ink applications, while diverting polystyrene from the waste stream.”