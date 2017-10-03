Multishaft Mixer from Charles Ross & Son Co.
October 3, 2017
No Comments
A multishaft mixer designed for viscous applications requiring a high level of accuracy and batch-to-batch consistency, Ross VersaMix Model VMC-200 has a maximum working capacity of 200 gallons. An air/oil lift raises and lowers the agitators into the vacuum-rated vessel. All product contact surfaces are stainless steel type 316L polished 180-grit finish. E-mail sales@mixers.com.
