Multishaft Mixer from Charles Ross & Son Co.

Broadcasting LIVE from the Powder Coating Summit, the fundamentals of FEVE resin technology will be discussed. FEVE resins are alternating copolymers of fluoroethylene and vinyl ether units. The vinyl ether component allows for the incorporation of functionality including hydroxyl function group, which can be reacted with polyisocyanate crosslinkers. The resulting crosslinked films have excellent weathering, corrosion, and chemical resistance. Powder coating formulations based on FEVE reins pass AAMA 2605.