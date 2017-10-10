Highest Matting Agent Loading with Outstanding Viscosity Reduction

UV curing is one of the fastest growing technologies worldwide, with a predicted growth of 6-7% yearly. Matting of solvent-free UV-curing coatings is still very challenging and requires an intensive cooperation between formulators, equipment and raw material suppliers. A newly developed chemical approach has led to specially designed wetting and dispersing additives, DISPERBYK-2158 and DISPERBYK-2159, which support matting with solid particles. Both additives enable the formulation of extremely highly loaded coatings with Newtonian flow behavior. The low viscosity supports application with a roller coater, and improves leveling and orientation of the matting agents in the final coating. Appearance and haptic of coatings prepared with the new tailor-made additives are very pleasant and offer the sensation of high-quality surfaces.