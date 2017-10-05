Tough Coating Solutions Protect Iconic Queensferry Crossing

Leading global coatings provider Hempel was appointed to provide innovative tough coating solutions against corrosion to the Queensferry Crossing. Located on the busy Forth Estuary near Edinburgh, on the east coast of Scotland, it spans an impressive 2.7 kilometers, making it the longest three-tower cable-stayed bridge in the world.

Due to its extensive experience and high-quality coating solutions, Hempel was chosen to coat the 35,000 tons of steel needed for this innovative new bridge. The steel was manufactured in the UK and China, and then transported to Scotland by sea. It was important that the coating solution chosen would be tough enough to withstand the impacts and exposure during the 7,700-kilometer journey, and robust enough to protect the bridge from the harsh Scottish climate and coastal conditions for years to come.