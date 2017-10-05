Hershey Conservatory Achieves Authentic Look with Metal Coating

When most Americans think about Hershey’s chocolate, they think of late nights making s’mores around the campfire, emptying their hard-earned loot from trick-or-treating, or the bowl of chocolate kisses at grandma’s house. Growing up in America means growing up with Hershey’s chocolate. While there has always been something magical about the chocolate, in Hershey, PA the magic continues.

Milton Hershey began his venture into the wonderful world of chocolate in 1903 when he built the world’s largest chocolate factory. To keep his business profitable and innovative, Hershey needed to employ a great number of workers. To draw employees to his company, he envisioned a comfortable and convenient neighborhood that would provide the Hershey factory workers with a community near the company grounds. In 1905, this came to be Hershey, PA. The town quickly expanded to include tourist attractions such as an amusement park, founded in 1907, a ballroom, and many other amenities for the numerous visitors that frequented Hershey, PA each year. Amongst these attractions is the Hershey Gardens, which opened in 1937 and currently consists of nearly 23 acres of botanical parks and grounds.