New class of specialty polyester polyols enables highly weatherable and durable automotive and industrial coatings

Consumers want great-looking coatings that last, while OEMs want affordable performance. That leaves formulators to manage a complex set of tradeoffs, especially in resin selection. Polyester polyols typically provide excellent mechanical performance but fall short in weathering and chemical resistance. Acrylics weather well, but often miss the mark for appearance and scratch. And regulators complicate matters by passing new rules, shifting enforcement priorities and tightening VOC limits. The need to balance cost, compliance and performance presents a significant challenge.

While the industry has yet to deliver a “magic bullet” that offers consumers, regulators, OEMs and formulators everything they want in a coating, there are promising new technologies that enable significant progress. By improving process efficiency and coating durability, Eastman Tetrashield™ protective resin systems are adding distinctive performance to coatings used in the automotive space as well as adjacent markets such as industrial, agricultural and construction equipment applications – and shifting the way the industry views polyester chemistry at the same time.