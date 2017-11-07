How the Design of (Poly)isocyanate Hardeners Can Impact the Properties of Aliphatic Polyurea Coatings

One hundred-percent-solids or very low-VOC aliphatic polyurea coating systems are of high interest due their high reactivity, enabling high application productivity, the ability to potentially generate high film build as well as an extended application window at low temperature and high humidity conditions. However, these systems may require, depending on the application, improvements in terms of application viscosity (for 100%-solids systems) and pot life. This article shows how these targets can be achieved by using the appropriate polyisocyanate structure. It will more particularly highlight the interest of a specific difunctional isocyanate polymer, and how the overall performance of protective coatings can be improved with this material.