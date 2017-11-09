Alternatives to Cadmium in Aerospace

It is both an exciting and a difficult time for the aerospace industry. While the sector is at its most buoyant, with demand soaring in the commercial market, this is placing a strain on the manufacturing supply chain and putting the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market under pressure to keep aircraft in operation for as long as possible. In addition, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and MRO businesses are being forced to consider potential ever-evolving legislation, particularly regarding the use of various chemicals used in the plating process, most notably the use of cadmium. This toxic metal has long been the topic of debate in the industry, with companies facing the threat of a European ban on cadmium being extended to the global aerospace industry if studies into possible alternatives prove fruitful.

SIFCO ASC is already heavily involved in bringing an alternative to cadmium to the OEM and MRO markets. This article explores the dangers associated with cadmium, the legislation that exists surrounding its use, and the alternative materials that could replace it.