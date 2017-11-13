A New Way to Measure Powder Coating Thickness

Powder coating companies are familiar with the challenge of applying coatings to parts in such a way that the color, coverage level and gloss remain consistent after curing. The critical parameter is the thickness of the cured powder, and this is determined by the settings of the powder coating shop and the shape of the components.

A new photothermal measuring device enables the thickness of powder coatings to be measured before the curing process, including coatings applied to curved components. The device is highly versatile and easy to use.

