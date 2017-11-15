Custom Formulators Create a Better Bond

For manufacturers that utilize flat-rolled steel, aluminum and other metals to fabricate parts or products, the ability to bond decorative foils and laminate films to the substrate provides an opportunity to deliver attractive finishes for a competitive edge.

Decorative finishes include the look of stainless steel, brushed copper and wood grains, as well as a variety of colors, imprints and gloss grades. Laminate films can also serve a functional purpose by providing scratch or chemical resistance.