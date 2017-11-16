Valspar helps Writers Theater achieve a unique architectural look

Theater has always been an important part of culture and entertainment. One of the most liberating aspects of the art is interpretation. Be it how the audience receives a performance, how a director envisions a show or the way in which an actor brings a character to life, each working part of a production makes its own unique mark.

There’s a reason Romeo and Juliet productions never go out of style – each interpretation is different than those that come before and after. It’s the same script, the same characters, but with a new group of people and artistic method, the show will be the first of its kind.