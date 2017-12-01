Integrating Dangerous Goods Software into an ERP System for Streamlined Shipping Compliance

Dangerous Goods (DG) software should be standard for any organization that ships hazardous materials regularly. However, a recent survey shows that just having this software doesn’t automatically inspire confidence in shipping hazmat compliantly.

According to Labelmaster’s 2016 survey of DG shippers, 77 percent of participants do not consider their shipping technology to be forward-thinking, and 31 percent do not believe their companies have the right technology in place to meet emerging regulations.