Valspar provides durability and ideal finish for extraordinary residential design

It takes a strong and imaginative mind coupled with in-depth technical knowledge and an artistic flair to think outside the box and create a truly unique residential design. A newly completed house in Los Angeles showcases a dramatic and elegant exterior feature that commands attention. Completed in 2017, the Tivoli House represents the most recent addition to Architect Cameron McNall’s distinct collection of original projects. As a founder and principal of the design firm Electroland, McNall is known for incorporating fine art into his design concepts. The Tivoli House is no exception.

Ideally suited to envision this imaginative concept, McNall is a multitalented architect and a noted artist, sculptor, fabricator and builder who challenges himself to discover creative applications for building materials. The home’s elaborate hanging façade creates an expansive ornamental screen decorated by a silhouette of a field of flowers that adds dimension and interest to the house’s rectangular structure and front view.