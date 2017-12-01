Economic Impact of Canada’s Coatings Industry

CPCA worked with Orr & Boss on a comprehensive economic impact study of the Canadian paint and coatings industry, which includes adhesives and sealants. In effect, the study addresses all aspects of the industry generally referred to as CASE: coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers. While there were no real surprises it does substantiate regular data collected by CPCA throughout the year in various industry segments. The total economic impact exceeds $12.2 billion in revenue on direct sales of $3.2 billion annually; supports more than 86,000 jobs; and creates total wages estimated at almost $3 billion per annum. The study also revealed that wages and salaries are 18 percent higher on average in the paint and coatings industry than in other industry sectors.

The primary reason wages and salaries are higher is based on the fact that the paint and coatings industry is a productive industry, with labor content comprising a relatively small portion of the costs to manufacture paint. The trend of higher wages follows the chemistry industry generally. For all employees, Statistics Canada data indicates the average hourly earnings in Canada are $25.93 or $51,860 per year. The chemical industry as a whole pays an average wage that is 39% higher than the average Canadian industry. The paint and coatings industry is part of the chemical industry, and thus it is not surprising that wages are higher for coatings companies.