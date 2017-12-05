Ensuring Quality While Scaling Up Production with Industry-Specific Software

Ever paint your living room or house and notice that the color is off a tad in some areas over time? I hope not. I remember my cousin the paint contractor telling me to buy paint cans with the same lot number so that my rooms or house will look the same and evenly wear over time. As consumers, I think we all assume that the paints, sealants, adhesives and other coating products we buy from our preferred suppliers, no matter what the lot numbers, will all have the same physical properties.

So, how do paint and coating manufacturers consistently maintain their high quality standards and fulfill their customer promises, especially when faced with a growing demand for their products?