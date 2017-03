3M™ Scotch-Weld™ Metal Bonder Acrylic Adhesive DP8407NS is a high-strength, fast-curing structural adhesive that offers high peel and durability. It maintains strength at temperatures as low as -40 °F and can withstand scorching temperatures of up to 400 °F for at least one hour. It can bond active metals like steel, copper, brass and bronze, as well as plastics and composites for multi-material bonding. Visit www.3M.com.