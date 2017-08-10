ALTANA Acquires Label and Packaging Technologies

WESEL, Germany – The specialty chemicals group ALTANA has acquired a technology portfolio and research and development platform from U.S.-based NuLabel Technologies Inc. The acquisition comprises technologies for additive manufacturing of sustainable decorative solutions as well as novel technology for resealable packaging. The environmentally friendly technologies allow for unique packaging design that uses considerably lower quantities of consumable materials. The acquired technologies will be integrated into ALTANA’s ACTEGA North America division, where they are to be developed to market maturity. ALTANA also takes over an interdisciplinary team of researchers. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

“We are very pleased to have found a new owner in ALTANA who is in a position to integrate our innovation pipeline into its core business and to bring it to market readiness,” said Benjamin Lux, President of NuLabel Technologies Inc. “We know that our innovation team and our technology solutions are in the best of hands with ACTEGA, a company that has longstanding experience as a leader of new and sustainable technologies for the packaging industry.” Lux will join the ACTEGA North America team, and industry veteran Harold Schofield will continue leading NuLabel as interim CEO.