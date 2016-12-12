Blade Depot introduces the Polyblade HS, a powerful new blade for faster deagglomeration, superior pumping and extended life for even high-viscosity products. The blade is manufactured in a wide variety of polymers, primarily antistatic solvent-resistant polyethylene, which outlasts steel even in the most abrasive environments. It is dual sided (can’t be put on backwards), so what you see on top is also happening on the bottom. The teeth do not bend, misshapen or sharpen with use. Available from 1.5” to 40” diameter. We offer a FREE 30-DAY TRIAL for the U.S. and Canada, complete with plates and drilled for any machine configuration.

