Adsil Appoints Marketing Manager

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Adsil Inc., a manufacturer of commercial and industrial siloxane coatings for hard surfaces and HVAC applications, has appointed Betsi Dmitrenko to the position of Marketing Manager. In this newly created position, Dmitrenko will be responsible for customer communications, new product introductions, creation of collateral materials, market research, lead management and creation, and corporate brand marketing.

Dmitrenko’s background includes extensive marketing experience in the areas of robotics as well as commercial and consumer products and services. Additionally, Dmitrenko has consulted with a number of companies in a variety of markets.