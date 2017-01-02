Fitz Chem and Elementis Announce Territory Expansion

ITASCA, IL – Specialty chemicals distributor Fitz Chem announced that effective February 1, 2017, its representation of Elementis Specialties products has expanded to the states of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota.

Fitz Chem has sold a wide variety of specialty chemical products to accounts in the north-central United States since 1985, giving its team the experience and knowledge to support customers’ formulation needs.

Elementis Specialties provides rheology and other functional additives that are used to enhance the performance of their customers’ products.