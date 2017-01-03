New Products

Coating Thickness Gauge from Elcometer Ltd.

January 3, 2017
The Elcometer 500 coating thickness gauge accurately measures the thickness of dry film on concrete and other cementitious substrates. It can read three times faster than other technologies (60+ readings per minute in standard mode and over 140 readings per minute in scan mode) and it only displays a reading when the signal strength indicator goes green. Designed for continuous use, it features a dust- and water-proof design equivalent to IP54. Visit www.elcometer.com.

