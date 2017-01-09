Multi-Source Overhead Luminaires for Large Sample Visual Evaluation

GTI’s overhead luminaires provide a cost-effective solution when configuring a viewing area for larger format objects or when a viewing booth is not practical. Up to 10 GTI multi-source overhead luminaires can operate as one with a single remote control. Luminaires are available in four- and five-foot lengths, and with up to five different light sources.

The control panel provides "instant on" source selection plus easy-to-use automatic light source sequencing. ColorGuard indicates hours until relamping for all sources. All GTI luminaires are compliant with the ASTM D1729-2016, SAE J361, BS-950, AS 1580, TAPPI T-515, and TAPPI T-1212 standards.

GTI Graphic Technology, Inc.

845-562-7066

info@gtilite.com

www.gtilite.com