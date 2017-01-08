Elementis Specialties Announces Territory Expansion of TMC Materials

EAST WINDSOR, NJ — Elementis Specialties announced the territory expansion of TMC Materials, its East Coast distributor. Effective Feb. 1, 2017, TMC Materials will serve coatings and inks customers in western Pennsylvania, western New York and West Virginia. TMC Materials currently represents Elementis Specialties from Maine to Florida, including eastern Pennsylvania and eastern New York.

“We are pleased to broaden our relationship with TMC Materials and believe that this move will provide a higher level of service to our customers,” said David Brown, Vice President of Coatings Americas for Elementis Specialties.

“We are excited to be expanding our relationship with Elementis,” said Kevin Mulkern, President, TMC Materials Inc. “This expansion represents a tremendous opportunity to further the longstanding relationship between our two companies and to provide abounding value to our mutual customers up and down the East Coast.”