Elevance Partners with Azelis Canada

WOODRIDGE, IL – Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., creator of novel, high-performing specialty chemicals from renewable feedstocks, has partnered with Azelis Canada, part of Azelis Group, as its new Canadian distributor for the Elevance Clean® product line to the household, industrial and institutional (HI&I) market. This partnership will offer expanded customer support and service capabilities to the HI&I market in Canada.

“At Elevance, we are committed to developing renewable and high-performance cleaning solutions – like our Elevance Clean solvent product line for cleaners – from our world-scale biorefinery in Gresik, Indonesia,” said Gregory E. Gerhardt, Commercial Director. “Azelis Canada brings in-depth product and market knowledge, especially in the household, industrial and institutional industry where the Elevance Clean product lines provide superior performance attributes. We are pleased to partner with them in Canada.”

Azelis Canada will provide enhanced service and support capabilities for existing and potential customers in Canada with an interest in the Elevance Clean product lines, including:

Elevance Clean 1200XA and Elevance Clean 1200HT, superior performing, fast-acting and VOC-exempt solvents for industrial degreasing formulations that outperform conventional and bio-based predecessors; and

Elevance Clean 1000, a high-performing, bio-based cleaning ingredient that helps reduce d-limonene dependence and provides price and supply stability while improving performance in applications such as asphalt and tar removal, and metal degreasing.

“We are very excited to represent Elevance Clean,” said Scott Coleman, Sales Manager, Industrial and Homecare & Industrial Cleaning, Azelis Canada. “The products and technology fit very well with our portfolio, and we are confident that we can grow the business and customer base with our exceptional technical sales team.”

Customers in Canada should direct all inquiries to Azelis via phone at 800/387.3943 or e-mail scott.coleman@azelisamericas.ca.