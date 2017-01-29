Ratner Retires from RPM Board of Directors

MEDINA, OH – RPM International Inc. announced that Charles A. Ratner has retired from its board of directors after almost 12 years of service to the company. Ratner served on the board’s compensation committee.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the other experienced business leaders on RPM’s board and with its talented executive team. I am proud to have contributed to RPM’s growth and success,” Ratner said. “I have always been impressed with RPM’s dedication to its core values of integrity, commitment to the community and responsible entrepreneurship. It’s a great company with a great future.”

Ratner retired from Forest City Realty Trust Inc. (formerly Forest City Enterprises Inc.) on December 31, 2016, after 50 years with the diversified real estate development company. He was most recently Forest City’s Chairman, a post he was elected to in 2011. Prior, Ratner served as President and CEO of Forest City since 1993 and 1995, respectively.