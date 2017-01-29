Brilliant Group Hires Regional Sales Manager

RICHMOND, CA - Fluorescent pigments provider Brilliant Group Inc. announced that Tom Black has joined the company as a Regional Sales Manager based in New England. Black will cover the Northeast.

Black has nearly 40 years in the chemical industry, including experience in pigments manufacturing and distribution. He brings a rich history of fluorescent pigments sales, previously with Magruder/Radiant, including 25 years of service as a Lab Technician, Customer Service Manager and New England Account Manager. He also spent three years with Sun Chemical as Account Representative in New England, six years with DN Lukens as Technical Sales /MIS Manager and Graphic Arts Marketing Manager, four years with JNS-Smithchem as Account Manager in New England, and two years with Omya as Senior Sales Representative.

Black can be reached at tblack@fluorescentcolor.com.