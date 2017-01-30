Western Specialty Contractors Appoints Branch Manager

ST. LOUIS - Western Specialty Contractors has appointed Damon Matthew of Omaha, Nebraska, as Branch Manager of its Omaha office.

The Omaha office has served customers throughout Nebraska and South Dakota since 1956. Services include building cleaning, concrete and masonry restoration, EIFS restoration/recoating, epoxy and chemical grout injection, expansion joint system installation, exterior wall coating application, parking garage restoration, and waterproofing.

Matthew has 19 years of restoration industry experience, having previously worked 12 years at Western Specialty Contractor's Kansas City, Missouri, branch as a laborer, Project Manager and Estimator.