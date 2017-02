VpCI®-368 EVP offers protection that is much easier to handle and remove than traditional wax-based coatings commonly used in military and similar applications. Providing multimetal protection, it is UV resistant and passes 900-1500 hours of ASTM B-117 intense salt spray testing. The cured film is heat stable up to 392 °F. It can be applied by spray or brush. Visit http://corteccoatings.com/.